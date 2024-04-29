Quick-thinking police officer catches galloping horse with lasso

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A police officer was praised for his “quick thinking” after lassoing a runaway horse galloping through Cambridgeshire.

Police were called after the animal was spotted running across Prickwillow Road in Ely, Cambridgeshire, just before 6am on Saturday.

Describing the incident as a “hoof-stopping moment”, Cambridgeshire Police said the officer “demonstrated his quick-thinking and roping skills” to “ensure the safety of road users”.

The officer used a rope to capture the horse and it was later returned to its owner injured, police said.

Police office gets ready to capture horse ( Cambridgeshire Constabulary )

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “Kudos to the officer for going above and beyond the mane call of duty to ensure the safety of road users and, of course, the horse itself.”

People on Facebook thanked the force for capturing the animal and eliminating the risk to the public.

“Well done,” one person said.

Another member of the public was apparently relieved that the horse didn’t belong to her.

Officer with captured horse ( Cambridgeshire Constabulary )

“Not ours thank god,” the woman said.

Another woman thought the horse might have belonged to her: “Oh I think he’s ours”

It was the second time in the space of a few days that police were called to deal with escaped horses.

Members of the public in London were left stunned when bloodied Household Cavalry horses stormed through the capital, causing injuries and damage to vehicles.

Bloodied Household Cavalry horse runs through London ( Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire )

Four people were taken to hospital following the incident and at least two of the horses ended up some six miles away from where the incident started.

Footage shows the animals – one covered in blood – colliding with vehicles, with at least one report of a collision with a person.

The two horses are believed to have travelled from Belgravia, near Buckingham Palace, all the way to the east London area of Shadwell.

Following the incident, the army said a number of personnel and horses were injured during the incident on Wednesday, 24 April.

In an update on Monday, the army said two of the horses injured in the incident had undergone surgery were making progress.

Two soldiers injured were still receiving treatment but expected to make a full recovery.