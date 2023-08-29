Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A police officer who was hit by a train while trying to save a distressed man on railway tracks has died, Nottinghamshire Police said.

Sergeant Graham Saville, 46, was deployed to a residential area in Balderton, Newark, over concerns for a man’s safety just before 7pm on Thursday 24 August.

He suffered serious injuries after being struck by a train and died on Tuesday at Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham, with his family at his bedside.

Nottinghamshire Chief Constable Kate Meynell said today was a “day of mourning for the entire police family”.

She said: “Graham was a hugely respected and popular colleague and his death in the line of duty has come as an enormous shock to us all.

“Our hearts and deepest condolences go out to his family and we will do everything we can to support them through this unimaginably devastating time.

“It is impossible to put into words how devastating this news is for everyone who loved and respected Graham.

“On Thursday, he went to work to protect the people of Nottinghamshire from harm, and it is testament to his bravery and dedication as a police officer that he was fatally injured while attempting to save another man’s life.

“His service and sacrifice will never be forgotten.”

Chief Constable Meynell also paid tribute to officers who tried to save their colleague while waiting for the ambulance to arrive.

She said: “This was a deeply traumatic incident for those officers and we have a dedicated team providing support to them.

“When a colleague dies in the line of duty the shockwaves and sadness reverberate throughout the policing family and we will all deeply mourn our colleague.”

Flags across the force will be flown at half-mast as a mark of respect. An investigation into the incident is being led by British Transport Police.

Head of the College of Policing, Chief Constable Andy Marsh, said Sergeant Saville’s death was “devastating news” and his thoughts and condolences were with the “brave officer’s family, friends and colleagues at this very sad time”.

“It is a tragic reminder of the risks and bravery shown every day by our police officers and staff to keep the public safe,” he added.

The man Sergeant Saville was trying to help was also injured and taken to hospital on Thursday but it is not thought his injuries were not life-threatening.

After the incident, Robert Jenrick, the local MP and Home Office minister, wrote on Twitter: “Terrible incidents such as this remind us of the bravery of those serving in @nottspolice and police forces across the country.”

Need to talk to someone? The Samaritans run a free 24-hour phone line on 116 123 for people experiencing a range of problems, and also has a website with further details.