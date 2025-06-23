Man arrested after police officer dragged by car in Co Tyrone

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A man has been arrested following an incident in Co Tyrone when a police officer was dragged by a car.

The officer is described as having sustained multiple fractures to his foot along with cuts and bruises.

A police spokesperson said they have arrested a 24-year-old man on suspicion of a number of driving offences after the officer was dragged by a car during a traffic stop in Omagh on Sunday.

Chief Inspector Graham Dodds described a “very dangerous situation which could have had a much, much more dire outcome”.

“The officer stopped a vehicle on the Beltany Road shortly after 11pm,” he said.

“Believing the driver may be under the influence, they prepared to conduct a preliminary breath test (PBT), however, when informed of this, the driver took off at speed dragging the police officer along with his vehicle for several metres before the officer was able to free himself.

“The driver continued to flee the scene.”

He said that both the driver and the vehicle were located in Kesh later where he said the car had run out of fuel.

“The driver was arrested on suspicion of offences including driving with excess alcohol, dangerous driving and assault on police,” he said.

“The officer sustained multiple fractures to his foot along with cuts and bruises and will now be unable to work for several weeks while they heal and recover.

“This was a very dangerous situation which could have had a much, much more dire outcome. Police officers do not go to work expecting to be injured or attacked. No one should.”

He also appealed for information, including requesting that a member of the public who stopped at the scene to offer assistance to the injured officer get in touch.