Police and paramedics injured by van while responding to crash scene
Off-duty officers and paramedics had stopped to assist after a Nissan X-Trail crashed
Five emergency service personnel, including three police officers and two paramedics, were injured after being struck by a van while attending a separate road accident.
One paramedic and a police officer are currently in hospital with serious injuries, Essex Police confirmed. Three people have been arrested in connection with the incident.
The incident unfolded on the A130 at approximately 12.15 am on January 10. Off-duty officers and paramedics had stopped to assist after a Nissan X-Trail crashed.
However, a statement from the force revealed that "while at the scene, a second collision occurred involving a white Ford Transit van."
A 23-year-old man from Canvey has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, theft of a motor vehicle and driving while unfit through drink or drugs.
A 29-year-old man from Westcliff has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, theft of a motor vehicle, possession of a Class B or Class C drug and being in charge of a vehicle while unfit through drink or drugs.
A 39-year-old man from Canvey has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and driving while unfit through drink or drugs.
Chief Superintendent Morgan Cronin said: “The thoughts of everyone at Essex Police are with the emergency workers injured while responding to this incident – both they and their families are being provided with support from the force.
“I’d stress this investigation is now active and we would encourage members of the public not to speculate, and to let our teams establish the facts of both these incidents.
“Those arrested remain in custody and we are working through inquiries at pace.
“If the public have any information – or crucially dashcam footage of the vehicles involved – that they believe will assist our investigation, please get in touch.”
Policing minister Sarah Jones said her thoughts are with the officers, their families, colleagues and witnesses to the incident.
“I hope they make full recoveries and inquiries quickly determine the cause,” she added in a post on X.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks