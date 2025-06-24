Two arrested after fatal stabbing of man who ‘tried to break up’ fight

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of the murder of a 22-year-old man, who witnesses said was stabbed while trying to be a “mediator” in a fight.

Police were called to the scene outside Hounslow Muslim Centre on Hanworth Road, west London, at 2.21pm on Sunday.

Paramedics treated the victim for multiple stab wounds before he was taken to hospital where he later died, the Metropolitan Police said.An investigation was launched into the death and two men, aged 27 and 37, were arrested on suspicion of murder on Monday.

Both remain in custody for questioning.

The victim, named locally as Dara Sayed Barham, worked two jobs, including one at a restaurant near where the incident took place.

His next of kin are being supported by specialist officers, police said.

Witnesses described him as a “very good man” who worked at the Menara Lounge, a Middle Eastern restaurant, next to the Muslim Centre.

One said: “It’s so sad, he was only 22 and was trying to be a mediator in a fight that broke out between people outside the restaurant on the street.

“He was trying to break it up but got caught up in the fight.”

Farhan Ali, 31, lives in Hounslow and has been running a phone shop for nine years near where the incident took place.

He said of the victim: “He was such a good guy, and so hard-working too.

“He was my best customer and would often send people up from the restaurant he worked at to help my business.

“He was only 22 and it’s so sad – life is so short.

“I’ve known him for six years and he is a big part of the community here and an amazing person.”

One friend of the victim said: “He used to bring me sandwiches from the restaurant, and he’d always stop to chat.

“He has died for nothing. He was taken too soon. Nobody had a bad word to say about Dara.”

The Metropolitan Police said there is nothing to suggest a link between the incident and the Hounslow Muslim Centre.

Superintendent James Rawlinson, from the local neighbourhood policing team, said: “We are aware of the effect this horrendous incident has had on the local community, and have designated officers on reassurance patrols to answer questions that you may have.

“Residents will continue to see increased police presence whilst this investigation remains ongoing.

“I encourage anyone who has information but may not have contacted police yet to get in touch and assist with this investigation.

“Our thoughts, as always, remain with the family and friends of the victim at this incredibly difficult time.”