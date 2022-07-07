Police officers ‘photographed and manipulated body of suicide victim’

Two Northern Ireland police officers are being investigated over claims they manipulated a suicide victim’s body and then shared photos and a video online.

The victim was discovered in 2017 and the family have spoken of their anguish at the officers’ alleged actions and detailed some of the claims levelled against them.

The sister of the victim told BBC Spotlight that during a meeting with the Northern Ireland Ombudsman and a police officer, she was told that her brother’s genitals had been exposed in one of the images.

It is also alleged one of the officers added a speech bubble to a picture taken of the victim with word’s “making fun” of the individual and using the word “taig” - a derogatory term for Catholics.

One of the two officer’s has been suspended with full pay while the NI Police Ombudsman investigates. It forms part of a wider investigation that spans years and involves other alleged offences, including misconduct and suspected supply of drugs.

NI’s Police Ombudsman Marie Anderson said a number of arrests had been made and that there were multiple suspects, including officers and civilians, both in Northern Ireland and England.

The victim’s distraught father was first told about the allegations 18 months after his son died.

Recalling the meeting the officers, he told the BBC: “Those police officers were in the house while I was there - asked me to leave the room - and I done everything they asked me to at the time.

“And all that keeps coming back to me is why did I leave the room?”

No charges have been brought against the two officers, but a file has been sent to the Public Prosecution Service (PPS).

Police Service of Northern Ireland Deputy Chief Constable Mark Hamilton told the broadcaster: “We expect the highest standards of professionalism and integrity from all of our police officers and staff in accordance with the standards contained in the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s code of ethics,” he said.

“Breaches of the law and the code will be thoroughly investigated and robustly dealt with in accordance with the procedures laid out in our conduct regulations.

“I would encourage anyone who suspects a member of our service of abusing their position, in any manner, to report it to us, or to the ombudsman’s office.

“You can be assured that the matter will be investigated thoroughly.”