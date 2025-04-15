Police patrol national park to help protect endangered capercaillies

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Police officers are carrying out early morning patrols in a national park to help protect a rare bird species at risk of extinction.

Wildlife crime officers are patrolling the Cairngorms National Park to prevent capercaillies being disturbed during peak lekking season – when male birds perform competitive displays of courtship prior to breeding.

The bird is a type of woodland grouse which has been in decline for decades and is expected to become extinct in 20-30 years.

The national park is home to 85% of the UK’s capercaillie population of 532 birds and the patrols are part of conservation efforts to save the species.

Constable Daniel Sutherland, wildlife crime officer for Highlands and Islands, said: “Capercaillie suffer when they are disturbed, and one thing we can do to help to prevent this is by not searching for them or allowing our dogs to run loose in areas where there are capercaillie and ground-nesting birds.

“In recent years, we continue to see wildlife photographers searching for capercaillie. Capercaillie are protected under Section 1 of the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981.

“Disturbing them whilst lekking is a criminal offence and myself and fellow wildlife crime officers have started early morning patrols at key sites to prevent and detect disturbance.”

The patrols are part of a conservation campaign led by the Cairngorms Capercaillie project and as well as wildlife crime officers involve wildlife guides, rangers and land managers.

CCTV is also in place to protect lekking sites and members of the public are asked to follow “caper friendly” routes to avoid these areas.

Anyone who sees capercaillie being disturbed is asked to report this to Police Scotland on 101.