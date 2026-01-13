Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Man dies following road crash which also claimed life of pregnant woman

Two cars were involved in the collision close to Nutts Corner in Co Antrim on Sunday.

A man in his 30s has also died (PA)
A man in his 30s has also died (PA)

A man has died following a major road crash which also claimed the life of a pregnant woman and her baby.

Police said the man, aged in his 30s, died following the collision involving two cars near Nutts Corner in Crumlin on Sunday afternoon.

Cathrene Kith Quinones Singco, who was aged in her 30s, died on Monday.

Police said that she had been pregnant, and that her baby also died as a result of the collision.

On Tuesday evening, police announced that the man, who had been a passenger in the car and was critically injured, had died in hospital.

They said a number of other people sustained minor injuries in the collision between a blue Ford Fiesta and a silver Skoda Superb collided on the Moira Road at around 2pm on Sunday.

Police are investigating the crash and have appealed for anyone who witnessed it to speak to detectives.

“We are investigating what happened and require the public’s assistance with our inquiries,” a police spokesperson said.

“Anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have any dash-cam footage of the road at the time which could assist with our investigation, please contact us in the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference number 735 11/01/26.”

