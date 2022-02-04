Detectives are investigating an unexplained death after a two year old boy died and a woman was injured at a house in North Yorkshire.

Emergency services were called to Upper Garth Gardens, Guisborough, at 10.07am and Cleveland Police are treating the death of the child as unexplained.

Officers have not revealed how the 39-year-old woman came by her injuries.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Matthew Hollingsworth said: "Our thoughts are with the boy's family and their loss is beyond comprehension.

"Specially trained officers are supporting them at this time.

"We know that hearing of this incident will be upsetting for many local people and we want to reassure the community that a dedicated team of detectives are carrying out extensive enquiries.

“Officers remain in the local area."

Pictures from the scene showed the property cordoned off as forensics teams scoured it for evidence.

The woman found injured was still being treated in hospital on Wednesday.

All emergency services including police, ambulance and the Great North Air Ambulance Service attended the property.

A spokesman for the Great North Air Ambulance Service said: "The Great North Air Ambulance Service was called to Guisborough shortly before 10am.

"We had a doctor and paramedic on board and arrived on scene after a seven minute flight. Our team accompanied one patient to hospital by road with the North East Ambulance Service."

Anyone who believes they may have information which will assist detectives in their enquiries is asked to call 101, reference 018350.