Independent
Murder investigation after death of woman in north Belfast

Marie Green, 71, was pronounced dead at a house in the early hours of Tuesday.

Rebecca Black
Tuesday 03 June 2025 18:15 BST
Officers are on the scene (PA)
Officers are on the scene (PA Wire)

Police have launched a murder inquiry after the death of a woman in north Belfast.

Marie Green, 71, was pronounced dead in the early hours of Tuesday at a house in the Shore Road area.

A 31-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder remained in police custody on Tuesday .

A police spokesperson said officers, with the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, responded to a report received just before midnight.

Detective Inspector Jennifer Rea, from the Police Service’s Major Investigation Team, has appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

“My thoughts are with Marie’s family and loved ones who are left trying to come to terms with their tragic loss,” she said.

“A man, aged 31, who was arrested on suspicion of murder, remains in police custody at this time.

“Our inquiries are ongoing to establish the exact circumstances, and I am appealing to anyone with information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, to contact detectives on 101.

“Please quote reference 2020 of 02/06/25.”

