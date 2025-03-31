Police recover stolen jewellery worth more than £1 million

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Police have found more than £1 million worth of largely gold jewellery stolen over the course of two years.

The items, which include a Rolex watch belonging to a First World War officer, were mostly taken from London’s south Asian community in Hounslow across 2023 and 2024, the Metropolitan Police said.

Four men are facing trial over charges of conspiracy to commit burglary, the force added as it appealed for rightful owners to come forward and claim their property.

The items recovered by police also include:– A gold locket containing old black and white photographs of a woman on one side and a man on the other.– A gold wedding ring and another gold ring engraved with the letters “M” and “N”.– A gold pocket watch with an engraved message which says: “Presented to Clarence Tollington by Harlow Bros Ltd on his retirement… in appreciation of… loyal service”.– A gold and diamond necklace with beading.– A gold hair pin.

Detective Sergeant Lee Davison said: “The stolen jewellery was largely taken from London’s south Asian community across 2023 and 2024 in Hounslow and was recovered as part of a year-long operation.

“While it is believed to be worth over a million pounds in total, it is the sentimental value that remains priceless.

“This is why myself and the team are working tirelessly to identify the owners and are urging anyone who recognises the jewellery to contact us on 101, quoting 01/1113701/24.”