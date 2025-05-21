National Black Police Association chief ‘vindicated’ over social media post

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The head of the National Black Police Association has been “vindicated” following an investigation into a social media post.

Andy George was placed under investigation following a post on X about a police officer in London who was cleared of murder in 2024, and following his acquittal was promoted.

He made a comment about the “disproportionate number of black officers under investigation for misconduct and being held back in their own careers”.

On Wednesday, Police Service of Northern Ireland deputy chief constable Bobby Singleton said a investigation was started after an “outside remit” referral from the Office of the Police Ombudsman.

He said an internal misconduct investigation “has now concluded determining there was no misconduct in this case”.

Mr George’s solicitor Kevin Winters, of KRW Law, confirmed he had been informed that PSNI internal misconduct proceedings have concluded there was no misconduct.

“We are pleased to see vindication for our client in this determination,” he said.

“However we are disappointed to note that he will be the subject of so called ‘management action’ meaning he will have a conversation with his line manager.

“That discussion will include the issue of the posting allegedly stirring up division.

“We don’t think that is a proportionate out-working to the nature of the complaint made here.

“He absolutely rejects any such allegation. For now Mr George is satisfied that he has been exonerated.”

In a statement, Mr Singleton said police officers, like all citizens, have the right to freedom of speech but it is recognised that for police officers that must be limited “owing to the unique role with which we are entrusted in society and the need to maintain public confidence, impartiality and professional standards”.

“Cases which require an assessment of the balance between the rights of the individual and the limitations placed on police officers will almost inevitably always require at least some degree of investigation and objective assessment,” he said.

“Importantly, commencement of an investigation is not a final determination as to whether there has or hasn’t been misconduct.

“It is simply the start of due process. All referrals from the Office of the Police Ombudsman that originate from a member of the public are required to be reviewed by the Police Service of Northern Ireland – that obligation extends to complaints relating to officers located in Northern Ireland and those officers that are seconded to other police forces under the direction of the Chief Constable.”