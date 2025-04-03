Appeal over potential Northern Ireland victims of serial rapist Zhenhao Zou

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Police in Northern Ireland have launched an appeal for potential victims of serial rapist Zhenhao Zou to come forward.

This week London’s Metropolitan Police Service issued a renewed public appeal via its dedicated online channels over Zou, who police believe may be one of the UK’s most prolific sex offenders.

Twenty-three women have made reports to the Met since the appeal in March 2025.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said it is supporting the appeal.

The 28-year-old moved to Northern Ireland at the age of 20 to study mechanical engineering at Queen’s University between 2017 and 2019.

No reports of offences in Northern Ireland have been made so far.

He then returned briefly to his native China due to Covid.

In September 2019 he moved to London to do a master’s degree, returning to China periodically.

Zou was found guilty of 11 rapes of 10 different women in the UK and China.

Police however feel there are potentially more victims who have not yet come forward.

Detective Chief Inspector Stephanie Finlay, of the PSNI’s Public Protection Branch, said: “To date we have not received any reports of potential offences committed in Northern Ireland and so we are again appealing for information.

“We have concerns that many of the victims do not know they are victims.

“Zou’s pattern of offending involved him meeting women socially, or through social media, then luring them back to his flat where he would ply them with drink laced with drugs and sexually assault them when they lost consciousness.

“We want to appeal to anybody who met him or in any way was alone with him, where somebody may have been in his accommodation or had an encounter with him that left them feeling uneasy or like something may have happened that they did not consent to.

“Please come forward and report. We will treat you with sensitivity and respect.

“Do not suffer in silence if you have been victimised by this man, we are only interested in ensuring you get the help and support you need, in finding out what may have happened to you and aiding the Met in getting you the justice you deserve.

“We remain in close dialogue with the Met who lead on this investigation and that will continue.”

Reports relating to Zou can be made to the Metropolitan Police Service online via the major incident public portal (MIPP) at mipp.police.uk/operation/01MPS25X38-PO1

The MIPP is also available in simplified Chinese at mipp.police.uk/operation/01MPS25X38-PO2

If you wish to speak to Met detectives or make a report relating to Zou, you can also contact police via email on survivors@met.police.uk