PM to unveil plan for ‘putting thousands of bobbies back on the beat’
Town centres and crime ‘hotspot’ areas are expected to receive guaranteed patrols during forces’ busiest periods
Shoplifting and antisocial behaviour have “wreaked havoc on our neighbourhoods”, the prime minister said in setting out plans to crack down on street crime.
Sir Keir Starmer is expected to unveil the plan on Thursday, amid fears there is a lack of visible police presence which is driving street crime and in turn more serious and violent offences.
The government has said its early focus as part of its neighbourhood policing guarantee will be on putting named local officers into each neighbourhood, with 13,000 more officers by 2029.
The plan will also include guaranteed patrols during police forces’ busiest periods in town centres and “hotspot” areas, such as on Friday and Saturday nights.
A dedicated antisocial behaviour lead in every force is expected to develop tailored action plans with residents and businesses.
Sir Keir said everyone deserved to feel safe and secure in their neighbourhoods.
“Yet for years, crimes such as shoplifting and antisocial behaviour have wreaked havoc on our neighbourhoods,” he said, adding policing had become reactive.
“That’s why our plan for change is delivering security for working people in their communities with a return to neighbourhood policing, putting thousands of bobbies back on the beat and keeping people safe.”
Shadow home secretary Chris Philp said Labour must “get a grip” to ensure police have the resources they need and linked potential cuts to police jobs to the rise in employer national insurance contributions.
“Thanks to Labour’s jobs tax, our police services face a £118 million shortfall, putting over 1,800 police jobs at risk,” he said.
“What’s more, the Metropolitan Police are cutting 1,700 jobs and services, including moving officers out of schools, making our streets and schools less safe.
“The previous Conservative government delivered record police officers, but law and order is taking a back seat under Labour. They must urgently get a grip to ensure our police have the resources they need to cut crime and keep the British people safe.”