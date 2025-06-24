Police investigate ‘indecent exposure’ during online Stormont meeting

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Police in Northern Ireland are investigating a report of indecent exposure during a meeting at Stormont.

Explicit images and threatening messages were reportedly posted during a meeting for parents of young people with Special Educational Needs (SEN).

While many adults and young people attended in person, arrangements were made to allow others to attend remotely via Zoom.

A user on that platform is reported to have transmitted the explicit images and threatening messages during the meeting.

SEN Reform NI and Caleb’s Cause NI, which organised the event, issued a statement apologising for the incident, and said they were going to look at how to safeguard future zoom calls.

“SEN Reform NI and Caleb’s Cause NI would like to apologise for the incident that took place on the zoom this afternoon,” they said.

“The whole purpose of SEN Reform NI is to keep parents at the heart of everything we do. This is why when we have events we love to have parents involved and included at every step of the way.

“For our event in Stormont today, we had many parents come along but also arranged a zoom as we understand what it’s like to find childcare, or even leave our children at all.

“Parents were sitting on a zoom with their children, listening to the different ways we can protect and support them.

“The fact that someone decided to use this space to do what they did was absolutely disgusting. Unfortunately, this does mean we will have to look at putting safeguarding elements in place when planning future zooms.

“This is something we are going to look into and take advice on how we can ensure our future zooms are a safe space for all involved.

“To the person who committed a serious offence during our zoom this afternoon. The PSNI have been informed. Shame on you.”

The PSNI said officers received a report of indecent exposure online in the east Belfast area at about 12.15pm on Tuesday June 23.

“Inquiries are ongoing and anyone with information that could assist police is asked to get in touch via the 101 number, quoting reference 675 of 24/06/25,” they said.