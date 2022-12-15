Police watchdog probes death of man Tasered by police

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A police watchdog has launched an investigation into the death of a man who was Tasered by officers several times.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is looking into how Sali Byberi, 29, died after Essex Police tried to arrest him last month.

Investigators are examining footage from body cameras, as well as interviewing those involved.

Two officers went to an address in Clockhouse Way, Braintree, following a report of a disturbance on 21 November.

Body-worn video footage suggests that as police tried to speak to people there, Mr Byberi allegedly assaulted an officer, the watchdog said.

“The officers attempted to arrest Mr Byberi on suspicion of assault and were met with resistance from him.

“A single Taser was discharged multiple times and temporarily incapacitated Mr Byberi.

“A short time later, he became unwell at the scene and an ambulance was requested.”

Officers stayed with Mr Byberi until paramedics arrived to provide medical help but he died at the scene at around 1.15pm.

IOPC director Amanda Rowe said: “Our sympathies go out to the family and friends of Mr Byberi. We have contacted them to explain our role and we will keep them updated as our investigation progresses.

“When a person dies following police contact, it’s important that we carry out a thorough and independent investigation which will examine all of the circumstances surrounding this tragic incident.

“After being notified by the force, IOPC investigators attended the address and assumed control of a forensic examination of the scene.

“IOPC investigators also attended the police post-incident procedures, where officers involved provided their accounts. We will continue to gather evidence to enable us to piece together the events that took place.”

The investigators say they have also carried out door-to-door enquiries in the area and obtained witness statements, and the Taser has been sent for analysis.