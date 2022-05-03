Police catch teenagers trying to film TikTok video on side of motorway

Four teenagers have been caught by police trying to film a TikTok video by the side of a motorway.

South Yorkshire Police said officers found two teenagers, 17 and 18, lying down in the central reservation as part of the “dangerous” TikTok stunt.

The group was removed from the M1, near Barnsley, on Monday and given “stern words of wisdom”, the force said.

A police spokesman said: “When we arrived, having stopped all traffic, we found two young males laid on the central reservation ‘stargazing’.

“Both removed, poor attitudes challenged and issued with tickets.”

National Highways said the teenagers were given “some stern words of wisdom”, adding that the motorway “is no place to make TikTok videos”.

It said: “If there is one message we would like to firmly get across today it’s a road safety message.

“The motorway is no place to make TikTok videos. Traffic officers removed FOUR children to safety away from our network with some stern words of wisdom.”

This is the second incident of trespass on the M1 motorway in less than a month after two teenagers stopped traffic while “stargazing” in the central reservation in early April.

National Highways’ regional operations team manager Russel Asquith said it was illegal for pedestrians to be on any part of the motorway network.

Mr Asquith said: “The last thing we want is a tragedy because someone has decided to walk across or near to the motorway network.

“Incidents on the motorway network involving pedestrians who have no reason to be there in the first place are not only tragic but also cause distress to our officers and the emergency services - and hours of delays for legitimate motorway users.”