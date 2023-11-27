Police investigate ‘mystery’ chocolate sold at Christmas market that left people ill

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Police have warned people not to eat chocolate purchased from a market stall in Nottinghamshire.

The sweet treat was being sold at Mansfield Market on Saturday and wrapped in a golden packaging.

Parents on social media complained that the chocolate bars had left their children feeling unwell.

Reports suggest the chocolate was being sold as “mystery bars” at a sweet stall at the popular market in Mansfield, a town in Nottinghamshire.

The police did not clarify which market stall specifically sold the chocolate or if the seller regularly attended the market.

A spokesperson for Nottinghamshire Police said: “Anyone who bought any of this chocolate and recognises the packaging in this image is asked not to consume this chocolate, but to contact Nottinghamshire Police immediately by calling 101.

“If you have consumed any already and are feeling unwell, please contact NHS 111 by phoning 111, or attend your GP, or your local Emergency Department.

“We are working with other agencies and will publish further guidance in due course.”

The force added that they are working with other agencies and will be publishing further guidance “in due course”.

According to the Mansfield District Council website the market has been in place for “more than 700 years” and has a number of stalls which sell “farm-fresh, high quality produce, friendly service and value for money.”

The website added: “The market is open five days a week from Tuesday to Saturday 9am to 4pm, complete with a food court, Tuesday and Wednesday markets are mixed goods and Thursday, Friday and Saturday are new goods. The third Tuesday of each month is the Farmer’s market.

“There are regular additional markets held on the Market Place too, including vegan markets, and antiques and collectables markets.”