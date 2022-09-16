Chris Kaba: Police watchdog to examine whether race was a factor in fatal shooting
Chris Kaba, 24, was shot dead by the Metropolitan Police following a pursuit that ended in Streatham Hill, south London, on September 5.
The police watchdog will examine whether race was a factor in the fatal shooting of an unarmed Black man by armed officers.
Chris Kaba, 24, was shot dead following a police pursuit that ended in Streatham Hill, south London, on September 5.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding Mr Kaba’s death and enquiries remain ongoing.
“We must explore all of the circumstances surrounding Mr Kaba’s death including: how the officers came to be aware of the vehicle Mr Kaba was driving; if they had any prior knowledge of Mr Kaba; and their decision-making and actions on the 5 September,” the watchdog said in a statement on Friday.
“We will also examine whether or not Mr Kaba’s race influenced any actions taken by the police.”
The Metropolitan Police firearms officer who fatally shot Mr Kaba was later suspended from duty.
The IPOC said it had been in contact with the victim’s family regarding the investigation, which is expected to take six to nine months to complete.
Separately, a coroner’s inquest into the death will be opened on October 4.
