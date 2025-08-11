Two girls arrested after historic hotel destroyed in suspected arson attack

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Detectives investigating a major fire which gutted a historic former hotel have arrested two girls aged 13 and 14 in connection with the blaze.

West Mercia Police said the teenagers had both been released on bail as part of its inquiry into damage caused to the Grade II-listed Raven Hotel in Droitwich Spa, Worcestershire.

Hereford and Worcester Fire and Rescue Service said it responded swiftly to the fire at 4.45pm on Sunday, with the first fire engine arriving on scene within two minutes of the initial emergency call.

The brigade said eight fire engines and multiple specialist vehicles were deployed to tackle the blaze, which did not lead to any casualties but “totally destroyed” the building.

In a statement issued on Monday, the West Mercia force said: “Police attended a large fire at the Raven Hotel on St Andrews Street in Droitwich.

“It was believed the fire had been started deliberately but thankfully nobody has been injured.

“Two girls, 13 and 14, were arrested on suspicion of arson and have since been released on bail.”

Officers remain at the scene, the force said, and are asking that the public stay away from the area at this time.

Scaffolding was put up around the privately-owned building by Wychavon District Council after an incident in September 2024 where guttering and debris fell into the road.

The incident also prompted an urgent inspection by the authority, which found that the condition of the disused structure, part of which dates back to the 16th century, posed risks to the public.

Fire service Group Commander Simon Cusack said: “This was a challenging incident, and I want to commend the professionalism and dedication of our firefighters and partner agencies.

“The rapid response and teamwork ensured that the fire was quickly contained and extinguished without injury. We appreciate the public’s support and will continue to work with the local authority and business owner to secure the site.”

The district council said it shared the community’s upset and anger at the “devastating” fire.

The council said in a statement: “We understand completely the strength of feeling and affection for this historic building and the significance it has for the town.

“Over the last six months we had been working hard to ensure that urgent works were carried out to protect the building in line with the court order we secured late last year. These works were due to finish this week and we will still invoice the owner for payment.

“We are working closely with the fire service and our building control officers were visiting the site this morning to review the building and advise of the next steps.

“We will issue a further statement very soon, once we have an update regarding the state and safety of the structure.”