Police attacked with fireworks amid Bonfire Night disorder across the UK

Incidents of Bonfire Night disorder have been reported across the UK with police officers attacked with fireworks and trees torched.

London Fire Brigade (LFB) took 831 calls on November 5, the highest figure on Bonfire Night since 2016 and a 20% rise on last year.

Disturbances in the capital included a grass fire caused by an out of control bonfire, a flat fire caused by fireworks and a burning tree, LFB said.

West Midlands Police made more than 20 arrests after officers were attacked with fireworks in Birmingham.

The incidents involving young people “saw fireworks released in a dangerous manner” as members of the public and officers were attacked.

The force said it also seized a number of weapons as officers made arrests.

Merseyside Police said a teenager was arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life after emergency services were attacked with fireworks as they responded to an incident at a block of flats.

Emergency services were called to reports young people directing fireworks at a block of flats, with firefighters extinguishing a fire on a third-floor balcony.

Fireworks were also fired towards police officers and firefighters who attended the scene and a female police officer suffered a minor leg injury, the force said.

Police Scotland responded to incidents in Edinburgh, Glasgow, Clydebank and Blackridge, West Lothian.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said it responded to 751 emergency calls over an eight-hour period on Bonfire Night, with two attacks being recorded against its personnel.

Two people were arrested on Wednesday evening, while 25 dispersal orders were issued in Edinburgh and a further 20 in Glasgow.

In Edinburgh, officers were called to reports relating to anti-social behaviour and youths throwing fireworks within the Calder Road and Sighthill Park areas at around 5.30pm.

One man suffered a minor injury to his shoulder after a rear window of the vehicle he was travelling in was smashed by a firework.

But the force said overall there had been a “notable” reduction in disorder across Scotland since last year.

Assistant Commissioner of the LFB, Thomas Goodall, said they were preparing for another busy weekend.

He said: “Last night, our Control Officers and firefighters worked exceptionally hard, handling an extremely high number of calls and mobilising wherever we were needed across the capital.

“We’re anticipating another busy weekend of celebrations, so we’re continuing to ask Londoners to help us utilise our resources wisely. Our advice is not to host your own celebrations and instead, find an organised display nearby.

“If you are going to light a bonfire, never leave it unattended and consider your neighbours when you do decide to have a fire in your garden.

“Make sure you build it well clear of buildings, garden sheds, fences and hedges and never use flammable liquids to start it or burn dangerous items such as aerosol cans. Always keep a bucket of water or a hosepipe nearby in case of fire.”