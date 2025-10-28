Police probe claims of sexual abuse during Army enlistment medicals

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A police investigation has been launched after female recruits alleged they had been sexually abused during medical examinations to join the Army.

The alleged abuse took place at several Army locations in the UK between the 1970s and 2016, Wiltshire Police said.

The force launched an investigation last year after Army recruits reported what had happened.

Detectives are appealing to anyone who may have experienced criminal, inappropriate or unusual behaviour during Army enlistment medical examinations to come forward.

Detective Superintendent Darren Hannant, who is leading the investigation, said: “We know how difficult it can be for people who have experienced sexual assault to come forward.

“Our specially trained officers are here to listen and support those impacted, whilst conducting a thorough and sensitive investigation.

“If you hold any information that you think could help, please get in touch – you will be believed and treated with the utmost sensitivity and respect.

“I encourage you to engage with us so we can build a clear picture of what has happened, when, where and how we can prevent further harm.

“Our inquiries to date have revealed offending spanning several decades at various locations in the UK, indicating different perpetrators.

“One of my priorities is to protect people from further harm and I must focus appropriate attention on that risk.

“We also understand that people may want clarity around the scale of this investigation.

“At this stage, we are actively following multiple lines of inquiry and reaching out to a large number of people.

“We are yet to identify suspects – the investigation is in its early stages and further updates will be provided in due course.”

The Army said there was no place in the military for sexual abuse and urged anyone who felt anything inappropriate had happened to them to contact the police.

Lieutenant General David Eastman, Deputy Chief of the General Staff, said: “There is absolutely no place in the British Army for sexual abuse and misconduct, and we are fully committed to supporting Wiltshire Police’s appeal into these non-recent reports.

“We are alarmed to learn that for some of our people, their first experiences of military life may have seen them subjected to such unacceptable behaviours.

“We encourage anyone who may have experienced any criminal, inappropriate or unusual behaviour during their enlistment medical examinations to contact Wiltshire Police.”

Louise Sandher-Jones, the minister for veterans and people, said: “I commend the bravery of those who have stepped forward to share these painful and truly appalling experiences.

“I will stand with you every step of the way in your fight for justice and the MoD (Ministry of Defence) will give its full backing to Wiltshire Police’s investigation.

“All those who choose to serve our country must be able to do so free from abuse, and with the dignity and respect they deserve.

“We are committed to rooting out sexual misconduct wherever we find it and have made this a priority since taking office last July.

“It is a mission that is deeply personal for me.

“I urge anyone who has more information to contact Wiltshire Police as soon as possible.”

The police investigation comes as a former senior non-commissioned Army officer is to be sentenced after admitting sexually assaulting a teenage soldier who later took her own life.

Warrant Officer Michael Webber assaulted Royal Artillery Gunner Jaysley Beck.

The 19-year-old soldier, from Cumbria, was found hanged at Larkhill Camp in Wiltshire on December 15 2021 – five months after the incident.

During an inquest into her death, coroner Nicholas Rheinberg ruled that “on the balance of probabilities” she had been sexually assaulted by a senior colleague, and the Army’s failure to take appropriate action “more than minimally” contributed to her death.