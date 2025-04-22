Police worker charged with trying to arrange sexual activity with child under 13

A police staff member has been charged with trying to arrange sexual activity with a child under 13 and other child-related offences.
Christopher Thompson, 31, who works in Regional Scientific Support Services for West Yorkshire Police, has also been charged with two counts of making indecent photographs of a child and one count of sending communication conveying a threatening message, the force said.
He has been suspended from duty.
Thompson is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.
