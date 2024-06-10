Mapped: Pollen bomb warnings for hay fever sufferers as Met Office issues alerts

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Hay fever sufferers across much of England and Wales are facing a difficult week with grass pollen levels increasing due to the warm, dry weather.

The Met Office issued alerts for high levels of pollen in four regions of the UK on Monday. But on Tuesday and Wednesday, all of England and Wales, apart from North East England, will come under the “high level” warning, according to the body.

It says the pollen count is rising due to the warmer weather after a period of rainfall, in a shift described by some as the detonation of a “pollen bomb”, with a potential 10 million hay fever suffers to experience the effects.

The Worcester University-based Pollen Services and Research group has also warned that the count will rise to “very high” this week, with the country now entering “peak season”.

Pollen count forecast for Monday ( Met Office )

Pollen count forecast for Tuesday ( Met Office )

The discomfort for hay fever suffers comes from the grass pollen, with those impacted experiencing sneezing, itchy eyes, mouth and throat and blocked noses. Less common symptoms include headaches and hives.

The pollen count is the number of particles per cubic metre of air, with a reading of between 50 and 150 grains of grass pollen considered high.

On Monday, London and South West England, Wales, West Midlands and Yorkshire and Humber is seeing high counts, with the rest of England and Northern Ireland seeing medium counts.

Pollen count forecast for Wednesday ( Met Office )

Pollen count forecast for Thursday ( Met Office )

Throughout the week, Scotland will see a low pollen count.

On Tuesday, all of England and Wales, apart from North East England, will have a high pollen count. North East England and Northern Ireland will have a medium pollen count.

It will ease slightly on Thursday, when just the east of England will have a high pollen count. Everywhere else, apart from Scotland, will have a medium count.

And on Friday, all of England, Wales and Northern Ireland will have a medium pollen count.

Pollen count forecast for Friday ( Met Office )

In a statement, the Met Office said: “Following a relatively mild winter and some more recent fine, warm weather we’ve had the perfect weather conditions for pollen production and release.

“If you’re one of the many millions of hay fever sufferers across the UK, the coming of spring can signal the unwelcome return of your symptoms.”

It added that while it is “very difficult” to avoid exposure to pollen, hay fever sufferers can put Vaseline around their nostrils to stop the pollen from entering, or wear wraparound sunglasses to stop it getting in their eyes.

Sufferers can also shower and change their clothes after they have been outside while keeping windows and doors shut.

They are advised not to cut or walk on grass, or spend too much time outside.

Hay fever can last for weeks or months, and impacts one in four adults and one in 10 children.