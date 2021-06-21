Met Office warns of very high pollen count this week

People who suffer from hay fever could be in for a bad week after the Met Office forecast a very high pollen count.

Grass pollen is now in its peak season and parts of the country are set to experience very high levels over the next week.

The Met Office’s daily pollen forecast shows pollen levels in London, the Midlands, the North East and North West, as well as the South East and South West, levels will be “very high” between Tuesday and Thursday.

The majority of Scotland will see medium levels of pollen, peaking at high levels in central and southern Scotland on Wednesday.

Meanwhile Northern Ireland will see medium levels throughout the week as Wales experiences high pollen on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.

“Grass pollen now in peak season,” the Met Office pollen forecast said. Fungal spores at medium risk. Lots of weed pollen, mainly nettle.”

A spokesperson for the Met Office told National World : "We are seeing high and very high grass pollen counts in many places which will be having an impact on sufferers.

"Weather doesn't in itself trigger hay fever symptoms, but it can help increase the pollen count. Different weather types have different influences on the pollen count.

"We are currently in the peak grass pollen season when we will see high, or very high, counts during any dry, warm weather.

"There are other species in flower too, such as some weeds, but the majority of hay fever sufferers are allergic to grass pollen."

According to Allergy UK, beween 10 and 30 per cent of all adults in the UK are affected by hay fever.

Symptoms include: sneezing and coughing, itchy eyes, a headache and loss of smell.