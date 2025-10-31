Polling shows immigration concern ‘manufactured’, say campaigners

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Concern about immigration is a “manufactured panic”, a campaign group has said after polling suggested only a quarter of people think it is an important issue locally.

A YouGov poll found only 26% of people said immigration and asylum was one of the three most important issues facing their community.

This was half the 52% who said it was one of the biggest issues facing the country as a whole, and put immigration seventh on the list of important local problems behind the cost of living, health, crime and housing.

Saeema Syeda, of the Joint Council for the Welfare of Immigrants (JCWI) said the poll “proves what we’ve been saying all along – there is no immigration crisis”.

She said: “It’s a manufactured panic, pushed by some politicians and parts of the media to distract from what actually matters to people.

“Across our communities, we share the same priorities – making ends meet, accessing healthcare, decent schools and secure homes. We need to end scapegoating and look for solutions.”

The poll, which was commissioned by campaign group Best for Britain, found the cost of living was the top issue for people both nationally and locally.

But while immigration was the second most important issue for people nationally, health was ranked second locally, followed by the economy, crime, housing and jobs.

Among those who voted Labour last year, 56% of people mentioned the cost of living as a major national issue and 39% mentioned the economy, compared with 34% who said immigration was a major problem.

Best for Britain said the findings showed that “for most people, including those vital to Labour’s electoral coalition, concerns around immigration are not based on personal experience”.

Best for Britain’s Tom Brufatto said: “The data clearly demonstrates that media exposure and political discourse are fanning the flames of anti-immigration sentiment in the UK, causing the Government to lose support both to its right and left flank simultaneously.

“Measures designed to tackle the cost of living, such as undoing the economic damage caused by Brexit through closer trading relations with the EU, will instead draw support from across the political spectrum.”

The YouGov poll surveyed 4,368 British adults between September 5 and 10.