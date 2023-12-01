Pontins closes two holiday camps suddenly throwing Christmas holidays into dissaray

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Holidaymakers’ plans for Christmas are in tatters after Pontins closed two sites without warning.

The holiday camp company, rated the UK’s worst in 2022, has closed sites in Prestatyn, north Wales, and Camber Sands in East Sussex.

A statement on their website said: “We regret to inform you that our parks in Prestatyn and Camber Sands will be closing with immediate effect.

“Customers whose bookings will be affected by these closures will be contacted by our team and refunded. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

Local MP James Davies said the site in Prestatyn Sands had a “bad reputation” for some time.

He added: “I have sought and received confirmation from the Home Office this evening that there remains no intention to use the site to house asylum seekers.

“My thoughts are with all those employees affected by the closure.”

Which? Magazine made Pontin’s dead last out of 19 holiday camps reviewed in 2022, with Norfork-based Potters Resorts claiming the crown.

The magazine rated on a scale of one to five the cleanliness, quality of accommodation, customer service, facilities, entertainment, food and drink and value for money.

Pontin’s scored 59 per cent, with its quality of accommodation receiving two stars alongside its entertainment and value for money.

In May, the equalities watchdog launched a formal investigation into Pontins holiday parks over “continued concerns” that it is discriminating against Gypsy and Traveller guests by refusing stays based on their names.