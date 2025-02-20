Kate and William to try cooking Welsh cakes on trip to South Wales

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Prince and Princess of Wales will carry out joint engagements in South Wales next week ahead of St David’s Day.

Kate, who is continuing with her gradual return to public duties since completing her cancer treatment, will join William on a visit to Pontypridd on February 26.

The couple will meet local people affected by the severe flooding caused by Storm Bert and Storm Darragh, which hit the region in the space of just two weeks in late 2024.

William and Kate will visit Pontypridd Market, which has been at the heart of the community since 1805, and tour the food hall and help prepare and cook a batch of traditional Welsh cakes.

They will meet the owner of The Welsh Cake Shop, which was established more than 25 years ago and is also known for its Welsh fruit bread bara brith.

In the market’s Fountain Cafe, they will chat to business owners about how the flooding affected the area.

The prince and princess will also see Meadow Street Community Garden and Woodland to hear about the site’s impact and how volunteers worked to restore it in the wake of the storms.

Kate announced she was in remission from cancer in January, and the day trip is the latest in a run of appearances since the start of the year, which included a visit to a mother and baby unit in a women’s prison in Cheshire last week.

The King announced he had created his eldest son and heir William, the Prince of Wales, in his first televised address as monarch, the day after the death of Queen Elizabeth II in 2022.

William, who was born Prince William of Wales, and Kate lived in Wales for a time before they married and as newlyweds, spending several years in Anglesey.

The away-day to south Wales comes just three days before St David’s Day, on March 1, which celebrates the country’s patron saint.

Charles, as Prince of Wales, visited Pontypridd five years ago in 2020 after it was hit by floods caused by Storm Dennis.

He also helped cook a batch of Welsh cakes with the then-Duchess of Cornwall, now Queen Camilla, on a visit to the Village Bakery in Wrexham, north Wales, in 2015.