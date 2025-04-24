Archbishop Martin pays tribute to Pope Francis at special mass

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Pope Francis “challenged” the public to consider the marginalised, the Catholic Archbishop of Armagh has said.

Eamon Martin, the Primate of All Ireland, paid tribute to Francis with a homily during a special dedicated memorial mass for the late pontiff.

Speaking during the mass which was celebrated from 7pm on Thursday at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Armagh, he said the Pope wanted to “reach the hearts of those who are spiritually poor”.

Archbishop Martin reflected on Francis’s first night on the balcony of St Peter’s Basilica: “He touched our hearts when he humbly greeted the people with a simple ‘buonasera’, and then bowed his head down low, asking for the people’s prayers and blessing.

“And here we are this evening, praying for him and thanking God for the many blessings Pope Francis himself has brought to the Church and to the world.”

The Archbishop compared the late Pope to his namesake, St Francis of Assisi, by saying he “immediately began to prioritise the poor and the marginalised”.

“Not just those who are financially poor, but everyone who is exploited, excluded, forgotten, or abused,” he said.

“Pope Francis especially wanted to reach the hearts of those who are spiritually poor, those who feel empty inside. To them he offered the joy of the Gospel, a reason for living, a reason for hoping and an invitation to a personal encounter and friendship with Christ.”

He added: “Pope Francis kept on challenging us, discomforting us, even: who might we be shuffling onto the margins of society, perhaps preferring to forget?”

Elsewhere, Archbishop Martin said Francis consistently highlighted the moral and ethical implications of climate change and the “imperative facing humanity to protect the gifts of creation for future generations”.

He added: “In this he was unafraid to criticise the drawbacks of modern capitalism and rampant consumerism, the limitless and sometimes ruthless exploitation of the world’s resources and the crime of so much waste. He went even further to point out how human life itself is susceptible to today’s ‘throwaway culture’, especially at its most vulnerable moments at the very beginning and end of life.”

Archbishop Martin said: “Please God, the legacy of his example will be long-lasting.”

He added: “Whenever anyone was saying goodbye to Pope Francis after a meeting, he’d often take them by the hand, look them in the eye, and say, ‘pray for me’. Then with a playful wag of his finger, he’d add, ‘and don’t forget!’.

“As we prepare to say our final farewell to Franciscus, let’s remember his humble words: ‘Pray for me – and don’t forget.”

Elsewhere, Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn said the mass was a “sombre moment for reflection on the life of Pope Francis”.

He said Francis took “such a close interest in Northern Ireland and the Good Friday Agreement”.

Speaking to reporters at Hillsborough Castle before the mass, he added: “But above all, he was known for his advocacy on behalf of the poor and the dispossessed around the world – and that is one reason why there is such sadness in his passing.”

Also at Hillsborough, Irish deputy premier Simon Harris said Francis was a “global leader who was a force for good in the world”.

“The Pope often inquired as to how things were going here in Northern Ireland and I understand from talking to those who spoke to him that he had a real interest and fascination with the Good Friday Agreement,” he said.

“And indeed, at a time where there’s so much conflict in the world, believed that the experience of Northern Ireland and bringing about peace could be a source of inspiration for others.”

He added: “I know people right across this island, these islands and the world, mourn the loss of Pope Francis.”