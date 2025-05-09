Augustine priest hails ‘icing on the cake’ as one of their own becomes Pope

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An Augustinian parish is rejoicing as the new Pope shares their spiritual heritage.

Father Gabriel Hassan, parish priest at St Monica’s Church in Hoxton, east London, said the election of Pope Leo XIV was especially meaningful to Augustinian Catholics across the world.

“Just like any other Catholic, we’re delighted to have a new pope after the passing of Pope Francis,” he said.

“Personally, being an Augustinian priest, it’s the icing on the cake.”

“The Holy Spirit works in a very mysterious way – before his election, he was the only Augustinian cardinal at this conclave.

“We don’t root for candidates, we pray for the cardinals to be led by the Holy Spirit, but many of us were very happy to see he was selected.”

The Augustinians are a Catholic religious order founded on the teachings of St Augustine.

Many practitioners hail from the Philippines, the United States, Nigeria and parts of Latin America.

Father Hassan said the order had a long and rich history, but it was rare to see one of their own elevated to the highest role in the Church.

He recalled meeting the new Pope as a young seminarian in Nigeria around 16 years ago when he was just 26.

“He was the general superior of the Augustinians at the time, and I was a student in Jos,” he said.

“He was very soft spoken.

“One thing I will say about him, he was a great listener, he has empathy, and a deep love for the Church.”

Since the news broke, Father Hassan said the phones at his parish have not stopped ringing.

“People are so delighted to be associated with this parish. There’s a real feeling of joy, pride and prayer.”