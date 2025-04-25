Flags to fly at half-mast as First Minister attends Pope’s funeral

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Flags on Scottish Government buildings will fly at half-mast in honour of Pope Francis as the First Minister attends his funeral in Rome.

The pontiff died on Easter Monday, sparking tributes from across the world, with his funeral set to take place in St Peter’s Square on Saturday.

John Swinney has been invited to attend as part of the UK delegation, as have representatives of the country’s bishops.

While there, the First Minister will attend a reception at the residence of the UK Ambassador to the Vatican, as well as meeting Bishop John Keenan, the president of the Bishops’ Conference of Scotland.

Mr Swinney said: “On behalf of the people of Scotland, I am deeply honoured to attend the funeral of His Holiness Pope Francis in Rome to express sorrow, thanks and my respect for the compassion, assurance and hope that he brought to so many.

“People around the world greatly valued the peacefulness, the focus on reconciliation and the spiritual leadership that he gave.

“I am attending to express the respect of the people of Scotland for the leadership that Pope Francis has given, particularly regarding justice, standing in solidarity with the poor, working for peace and reconciliation in the world.”