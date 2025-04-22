Pope Francis had ‘unfinished business’, says Michael D Higgins

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The President of Ireland said Pope Francis had “unfinished business” and that he hopes the next pope will build on the steps he was able to take during his tenure.

Michael D Higgins will be among world leaders and dignitaries to attend the funeral of Pope Francis this weekend, along with his wife, Sabina.

Irish premier Micheal Martin and deputy Irish premier Simon Harris will also attend.

The late pontiff will be buried on Saturday. He died on Easter Monday aged 88.

On Tuesday, Mr Higgins and his wife signed the book of condolences for Francis in the Apostolic Nunciature in Dublin.

Speaking afterwards, he said that, on behalf of the people of Ireland, he thanked Pope Francis for work and his example on “embracing the most important issues”.

“Issues that are at the future of our humanity together in relation to climate change, in relation to global poverty, in relation to his particular interest in the welfare of migrants,” Mr Higgins said.

“I thought of the times we have met and the discussions we had, his ability to embrace the suffering, particularly those who are marginalised.

“I noted in the way his vision was wider than many people in politics and public life.

“For example, his ending the Doctrine of Discovery was welcomed by all the indigenous people in the world, in different parts of the world, as pushing an end to that appalling time when doctrinal support was given to colonialism.

“Francis struck that out, I think, on the 30th of March 2023 and it got very little, of course, publicity in the wider secular world, but it was welcomed by all of the people who were working for defending their homelands, and the people, for example, in the Amazon and people who are affected by climate change, who had made the least contribution to the realities of what we were suffering under, but who were paying the highest price.”

Mr Higgins described Francis’s visit to Ireland in August 2018 as a “very warm visit”.

“We were all very, very pleased. I think I met him five times, and I value and appreciate all of those conversations,” he added.

“But I know as I was signing on behalf of all of the people, there are people outside of the Catholic Church – really his stress was always on our shared humanity.”

He added: “I’m sure he would want us to push our emphasis on peace and sustainability and, above all else, rights.

“What was very interesting about him, when I look back at other popes as well, was the ease with which he had, it’s part of the changes in his own life that he did discuss too, of being able to embrace people most agonised in the world, it was a great capacity.

“We were very fortunate in having such a wonderful pope.”

He continued: “I think it’s very appropriate as president of Ireland that I would communicate the appreciation of all of the people of Ireland for the generosity of his life, given right until the very last moments of his life.

“For that reason, I will miss very, very much the statements, all of those documents, which were documents of inclusion. I did say, as well, there was unfinished business that I hope that those who follow him will build on the steps he was able to take.

“I remember, as we finished in some of the conversations, he would say that before asking for prayer and offer, he would say, it’s very difficult.”