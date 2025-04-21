Jesuits in Britain ‘grateful for gift’ of Pope Francis’s leadership

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Jesuits in Britain have paid tribute to Pope Francis, the first Jesuit pope, saying “his commitment to serving the marginalised, fostering dialogue between faiths, and addressing urgent global issues, such as the climate crisis, has strengthened our own resolve”.

Francis, who died aged 88, entered the Jesuit novitiate in 1958.

The Jesuits in Britain said: “Pope Francis’s spirituality of discernment and accompaniment was an important part of his ministry. He was always seeking to understand where God’s spirit is at work, especially among the poor and those on the margins, and placed great emphasis on listening and looking at the signs of the times in God’s presence.

“He also embraced the Ignatian principle of holding together the great and the small, balancing a broad vision while remaining grounded in the realities of daily life.

“A desire to make the Church less clerical in spirit and his deep sense of mission also reflect key Jesuit values.

“His way of governing was not about quick decisions or easy answers, but about patience, prayer, and responding to the real needs of people. That’s something Jesuits recognise and understand well.”

Argentinian-born Francis was ordained as a Jesuit priest, a member of the Society of Jesus – a Catholic religious order founded by Ignatius Loyola in the 16th century – in 1969.

The Jesuits in Britain added: “In his quest for unity, Pope Francis built bridges between religions, as well as fostering good ecumenical relations.

“His meetings with leaders across denominations, including the last archbishop of Canterbury, and the signing of the Document on Human Fraternity in 2019 demonstrate his belief in the transformative power of dialogue and peace, so needed in today’s world.”

“For the Jesuits in Britain, his leadership has been deeply encouraging,” the group said.

“We have recognised in him a way of thinking and acting that resonates with us.

“He took on the papacy at a time of great challenge and led with courage and creativity, even through crises such as the pandemic.”

Jesuits had historically been looked on with suspicion in Rome.

“He always encouraged us in our mission and called on Jesuits to take on demanding responsibilities. Our vocation as Jesuits has always been one of service to the Pope, and each successor of St Peter inspires and challenges us in different ways,” the Jesuits in Britain said.

“We are grateful for the gift of his leadership.”

The group also praised the Pope for his advocacy, saying: “He consistently advocated for the dignity of the poor and vulnerable, urging us to be ‘men and women for others’.

“He showed pastoral courage in facing up to the worldwide sexual abuse crisis, his encouragement to embrace solidarity and advocate for fair vaccine access during the Covid-19 pandemic, and his demand that the dignity of refugees and migrants be respected.”