Thousands queue to pay tribute to Pope Francis on first day of lying-in-state

Around 20,000 people have paid tribute to Pope Francis in less than 12 hours since his body went on public view in St Peter’s Basilica.

Mourners flocked to see the late pontiff after his body was moved on Wednesday morning from his residence at Casa Santa Marta.

Huge crowds gathered throughout the day, standing in the hot Italian sun, as a lengthy queue snaked its way through St Peter’s Square all the way to the Holy Door of the basilica.

The body of Francis, who died on Easter Monday aged 88, is in a simple wooden coffin positioned low to the ground at his request, breaking with the Vatican’s long-standing tradition of placing popes on an elevated catafalque.

The public will be able to continue paying their respects until 7pm (6pm BST) on Friday.

While it had been expected the basilica would close at midnight on Wednesday and Thursday, a Vatican spokesman confirmed it could stay open longer into the night if the crowds continue.

Giving an update at around 8pm local time, the spokesman said 19,430 people had been to the basilica “to pay homage to Pope Francis”.

Throughout the day people filed past the coffin, some blessing themselves with the sign of the cross or pausing briefly in prayer.

Francis’s funeral is scheduled for Saturday at 10am local time in St Peter’s Square, with attendance expected from global leaders including Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, US President Donald Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Kensington Palace confirmed on Tuesday that the Prince of Wales, a future head of the Church of England, will attend on behalf of the King.

In accordance with the late pope’s wishes, Francis will be buried at the Basilica of St Mary Major in Rome, again breaking with the tradition of papal burials in St Peter’s Basilica.

Security measures have been heightened around the Vatican, with Italian police conducting foot and horse patrols as pilgrims continue to arrive for the Holy Year celebrations, alongside the usual influx of tourists.

Following Saturday’s funeral, Francis will be interred at the Basilica of St Mary Major, in accordance with his wishes.

Asked about the route the pope’s remains will take from the square to his final resting place, the Vatican spokesman said he expects the Italian authorities will provide details in due course.

He added that it is likely St Mary Major will close for Saturday afternoon when the Pope’s remains arrive following the funeral, but reopen for people to take part in the rosary there on Saturday evening.