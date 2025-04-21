Starmer pays tribute to ‘pope for the poor’ who ‘never lost hope’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Pope Francis was “a pope for the poor, the downtrodden and the forgotten”, the Prime Minister has said as politicians paid tribute to the late pontiff.

MPs from across the political spectrum praised the Pope for his compassion and devotion to the Catholic Church following his death on Monday aged 88.

Sir Keir Starmer said Pope Francis had shown “courageous” leadership “in a complex and challenging time”, adding it “always came from a place of deep humility”.

He said: “Pope Francis was a pope for the poor, the downtrodden and the forgotten.

“He was close to the realities of human fragility, meeting Christians around the world facing war, famine, persecution and poverty. Yet he never lost hope of a better world.”

He added: “With his death, we are reminded once more of his call to care for one another across different faiths, backgrounds, nations and beliefs.”

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch said the Pope’s death on Easter Monday “feels especially poignant”.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, she said: “He reminded us that leadership isn’t about power, but about service.

“When I met him in 2022, he spoke warmly of the UK and the values we share. In a world that too often turns away from faith, he stood firm.”

Meanwhile, Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey praised Pope Francis as “a leader of compassion and courage, speaking up for those in need and calling for peace in a world too often divided”.

He said: “His influence reached far beyond the Church. He offered hope by reminding us of strength in kindness and faith.

“We should remember his example: stand up for what’s right, care for others, and hold onto compassion and hope.”

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage said he had met Pope Francis “and liked him very much”.

MPs from across the political spectrum also paid tribute to Pope Francis, with several noting his compassion for the poor and refugees.

Former prime minister Rishi Sunak, who met Pope Francis at a G7 summit in June 2024, said the pontiff had “reminded us of the dignity of every person – especially the poor and those without a voice”.

Plaid Cymru’s Westminster leader Liz Saville Roberts said his “voice for the poor and the oppressed across the world will be greatly missed”, while Pat McFadden, one of the most senior Catholic members of the Cabinet, said he had “served until the very end”.

Former prime minister Sir Tony Blair, who converted to Catholicism after leaving office, also paid tribute to the Pope.

He said: “Pope Francis was an extraordinary and devoted servant of the Catholic Church, admired both within and beyond it for his humility, compassion, and unwavering commitment to the Christian faith and the service of all humanity — Christian and non-Christian alike.”