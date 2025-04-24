Irish president to attend lying in state of Pope Francis

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The people of Ireland have “appreciation” for the life of Pope Francis, Irish President Michael D Higgins has said.

Mr Higgins and his wife Sabine have travelled to Rome ahead of the funeral of the late pontiff.

They will pay their respects at the lying in state of Francis in St Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican on Friday.

On Saturday, the couple will return to St Peter’s Square for the pope’s funeral.

In a statement ahead of the funeral, Mr Higgins said: “As President of Ireland, I am pleased to communicate the appreciation of all of the people of Ireland for the life, the documents and the contacts to the most vulnerable all over the world made by Pope Francis, who I was honoured to meet with on five occasions.

“The world was struck by the generosity given by Pope Francis, right until the very last moments of his life, in terms of seeking to embrace, as he put it, all of humanity.

“Through his life and his work, Pope Francis led by example in embracing so many of the most important issues facing humanity.

“In particular, he was a strong advocate for the fulfilling of obligations in relation to Mother Nature and the indigenous peoples who are paying the highest price for the consequences of climate change, he was a strong spokesperson for how global poverty could be eliminated, and he gave leadership in relation to the rights of migrants.

“In attending the funeral and celebrating the life of Pope Francis, it is important to stress his work on our shared humanity and on the importance of peace, sustainability and of rights.”