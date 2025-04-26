Pope Francis remains ‘an incredible source of hope’, Irish president says

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Political leaders across the island of Ireland have reflected on the legacy of Pope Francis after attending his funeral on Saturday.

President Michael D Higgins led the Irish delegation by attending the mass for the late pontiff with his wife Sabina Higgins, having also viewed Francis’s remains during his lying in state on Friday.

Irish premier Micheal Martin and deputy premier Simon Harris were also in attendance alongside ambassador to the Vatican Frances Collins.

Speaking to reporters after the funeral, Mr Higgins said: “Pope Francis was – and will remain – an incredible source of hope.

“He mentioned about a diplomacy of hope. Another thing that he had, which was so moving and interesting, was his proximity to the human body – his embrace of people.

“There was a kind of empathy in his thinking and his practice.”

In a statement, Mr Martin said: “It was an honour to represent the Government and people of Ireland at the funeral of His Holiness Pope Francis, and to reflect on and appreciate the remarkable achievements of his life.”

Mr Harris said: “Pope Francis challenged us all to be better – to care more, to judge less, to lead with kindness. His legacy will continue to inspire generations to come.”

Northern Ireland First Minister Michelle O’Neill was also in attendance for the funeral.

The Sinn Fein vice president described Francis as a man of “immense courage”.

Ms O’Neill said: “Today I joined political and religious leaders from across the world to pay my respects at the funeral of Pope Francis.

“We said goodbye to a leader of great stature, immense courage, and deep humility — a man who carried forward a powerful vision for a fairer, more just, and peaceful world.

“It falls to all of us to honour his legacy by building that better future for our children and grandchildren, in every corner of the globe.”

Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly said she was not attending because she did not “receive any invitation”.

However, she said she had expressed “genuine condolences” on the death of Francis.