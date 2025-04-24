Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Swinney ‘deeply honoured’ to attend Pope’s funeral in Rome

Francis died on Easter Monday at the age of 88.

Craig Paton
Thursday 24 April 2025 10:15 BST
The First Minister will leave for Rome on Friday (Jane Barlow/PA)
The First Minister will leave for Rome on Friday (Jane Barlow/PA) (PA Wire)

Scotland’s First Minister will attend the funeral of Pope Francis in Rome, the Government has announced.

Francis died on Easter Monday at the age of 88, with the funeral due to take place on Saturday in St Peter’s Square.

Following his death, John Swinney praised the pontiff as being “always on the side of the poor”.

Announcing his intention to attend the funeral, he said on Thursday: “His Holiness Pope Francis was a voice for peace, tolerance and reconciliation who had a natural ability to connect with people of all ages, nationalities and beliefs.

“On behalf of the people of Scotland, I am deeply honoured to attend the funeral of Pope Francis in Rome to express my sorrow, thanks and deep respect for the compassion, assurance and hope that he brought to so many.”

Government officials were invited to attend by the Vatican, the Government said, with the First Minister travelling on Friday and returning after the service on Saturday.

Mr Swinney praised Francis’s work during his 12-year tenure as Pope earlier this week, telling journalists in his official residence of Bute House: “He was a man who was always on the side of the poor.

“He was always on the side of those who faced injustice.

“He used his position of leadership of the Catholic community around the world to work for a better world, and we’re all profoundly grateful for his life.”

