Duke of Edinburgh to represent King at inauguration of Pope Leo XIV

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Duke of Edinburgh will represent the King at the inauguration of the new Pope next weekend, Buckingham Palace has said.

Edward will travel to the Vatican to attend Pope Leo XIV’s formal installation as pope at a mass in St Peter’s Square on May 18.

The formal inauguration Mass - for the first U.S. pontiff in the 2,000-year history of the Roman Catholic Church - will be held in St. Peter's Square on May 18, the Vatican announced.

A spokesperson for Buckingham Palace said: “The Duke of Edinburgh will represent His Majesty at the inauguration of Pope Leo XIV.”

Pope Leo XIV has only been in the job one day and already faces a packed schedule of religious services, diplomatic meetings and Holy Year events, many of which were organised for his predecessor Francis.

After presiding over a Mass with cardinals in the Sistine Chapel on Friday, his next expected public engagement will be a meeting with cardinals on Saturday followed by midday (1000 GMT) prayers on Sunday from the main balcony of St. Peter's Basilica.

open image in gallery Vatican Conclave New Pope ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

Other early commitments will include taking possession of Rome's three basilicas -- St. Paul Outside the Walls on May 20, and St. John Lateran and Santa Maria Maggiore (Saint Mary Major), where Francis is buried, on May 25.

Before all this, the new pope will meet on May 12 with the thousands of journalists who covered the conclave, and on May 16 he will hold an audience with diplomats accredited to the Holy See, the world's smallest independent state.

His first weekly general audience with the faithful is set for May 21.

Adding to the early workload is the continuation of the 2025 Holy Year, also known as a Jubilee, which traditionally occurs every 25 years, drawing millions of pilgrims to Rome for a continuous stream of events. Leo inherits celebrations for that from Francis, who died on April 21 at the age of 88.

Special meetings to celebrate specific groups special to the Church, such as choirs, families and the clergy, are planned from May to the end of the year, including a major youth jubilee from July 28 to August 3.

One of the highlights of the 2025 Catholic calendar is the canonisation of the first saint of the millennial generation, Carlo Acutis. It was set for April 27, but had to be postponed because of Francis' death. A new date has to be fixed.