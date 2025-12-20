Long queues at Dover as French IT issues delay Christmas getaway

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ferry passengers are facing delays of up to an hour at the Port of Dover as French border controls grapple with IT issues, as millions of motorists hit the roads in the Christmas getaway.

The disruption began before the peak traffic arrival on Saturday morning, with some problems ongoing, the Port of Dover said in a post on X.

The port said it is working with partner agencies to resolve the issues, and urged passengers not to arrive more than two hours before their sailing.

The Port of Dover estimates nearly 30,000 cars will embark on outbound journeys during the festive period, with traffic peaking between 6am and 1pm from Friday to Sunday for the forecast busiest year on record for the Christmas getaway in the UK.

P&O Ferries, which operates some of the ships from the port, said there are large queues on the approach roads and in the buffer area, but once through, passengers are facing a smooth check-in with no delays.

The company urged customers to allow extra time for their journey.

The Port of Dover post continued: “We also ask that all port-bound traffic remain on the main roads to the port, the A20 and A2, and keep the local roads clear for the community.

“If customers do miss their scheduled sailing due to the wait times, their ferry operator will place them on the next available crossing.”

A total of 37.5 million leisure trips by car are planned between Wednesday and Christmas Eve, the RAC estimated.

Once motorists get through the traffic, there are no delays to check-in ( PA )

Shaun Jones, AA expert patrol, said: “It’s beginning to look a lot like traffic.

“Our advice is simple: plan ahead, check your route and allow extra time. Patience will be your best present this year.”

RAC mobile servicing and repairs team leader Nick Mullender said: “With record numbers predicted to be taking to the roads this Christmas, journeys have the potential to be Grinch-worthy without some careful planning.

“The week before Christmas is one of the few times of year when most of the UK hits the road simultaneously, with 2025 looking to be the busiest getaway period since our records began.”

National Highways, which manages England’s motorways and major A roads, said it will “remove as many roadworks as we safely can so everyone can get where they need to go this Christmas”.