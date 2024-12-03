Post Office issues Christmas warning as its busiest day approaches
The Post Office has revealed the day it expects branches to be busiest during the Christmas period
With the Christmas period well underway and millions of gifts being purchased across the country, the Post Office has urged people to send mail early as it enters its busiest period.
The UK postal system is preparing for queues and huge numbers of cards and parcels, as gifts are sent far and wide three weeks ahead of Christmas Day. The Post Office warns it expects its branches will be busiest on Monday 9 December.
But according to the organisation’s survey of 2,000 UK adults, more than a third (34 per cent) of shoppers will leave their gift buying to the last minute, with one in five completing their shop as late as 23 December.
Festive stress is taking hold, with 45 per cent of people revealing their loved ones “don’t want anything” or that they “already have everything they want”.
The Post Office is urging those who need to post presents to loved ones to follow some key tips to help ensure presents arrive on time for the big day.
“We know buying for loved ones can be stressful, as you want to make sure you’re getting something personal that they’ll appreciate,” Newcastle postmaster Richard Fleetwood said. “Once you’ve decided what you’re buying, it’s our job to make sure it gets there safely and on time.”
Advice from the Post Office includes posting early, speaking to your postmaster, going to your local branch instead of awaiting deliveries, using tracked and signed services, completing customs forms online if sending abroad, and ensuring gifts are packaged correctly.
Postmaster experience director Mark Eldridge said: “Postmasters across the country and at the heart of local communities are here to help. By planning ahead and avoiding peak times, you can focus on what matters most – enjoying the festive season.”
Here is the full list of tips from the Post Office:
- Post your gifts early: Posting parcels and cards early is the best way to guarantee they arrive on time. The last posting dates can be checked online, and they differ depending on where you are.
- Speak with your postmaster: Your postmaster can advise you on the best service for your needs, with a choice of delivery partners available over the counter.
- Collect and return shopping at your local branch: Using your local Post Office branch to collect and return online shopping means there is no need to wait for deliveries or collections to be made, and can help save time during a busy festive period.
- Use tracked and signed services: This can bring peace of mind and allow you to keep track of where your parcel is once it’s in the hands of a carrier. Tracked and signed services are available with different carriers and often include next-day delivery.
- Complete customs forms online: If sending items abroad, a customs form will need to be filled in. You can use the Post Office’s online custom forms tool to avoid having to fill it in at the branch.
- Check what you’re allowed to send and pack items securely: You can save time at the counter by checking what can be sent in advance, and ensuring the item is packaged securely.
