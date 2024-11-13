Full list of 115 Post Office branches at risk closure
The Post Office could close 115 branches with 1,000 jobs at risk under a major shake-up to the company
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
More than 100 Post Office branches and some 1,000 jobs are at risk under a sweeping overhaul.
The Post Office revealed it was looking to offload 115 directly-owned branches within its 11,500 network, which could see them transferred to retail partners or postmasters, or potentially closed.
Around 1,000 workers are employed across the branches, while the Post Office also confirmed that hundreds of further roles are under threat at its headquarters as it looks to streamline back office operations.
The full list of branches at risk of closure, according to the Communication Workers Union, is below:
Bangor - 143 Main Street, BT20 4AQ
Belfast City - 12-16 Bridge Street, BT1 1LT
Edinburgh City - Waverley Mall, Waverley Bridge, EH1 1BQ
Glasgow - 136 West Nile Street, G1 2RD
Haddington - 50 Court Street, EH41 3UU
Inverness - 14-16 Queensgate, IV1 1AX
Kirkwall - 15 Junction Road, KW15 1DD
Londonderry - 3 Custom House Street, BT48 6AA
Newtownards - 8 Frances Street, BT23 4FA
Saltcoats - Chapelwell Street, KA21 5EX
Springburn Way - 230 Springburn Way, Glasgow, G21 1BU
Stornoway - 16 Francis Street, HS1 2AD
Wester Hailes - 14A Westside Plaza, EH14 2SW
Barnes Green - Lee Road, Manchester, M9 4DL
Bransholme - 51A Goodhart Road, Bransholme, Hull, HU7 4JF
Bridlington - 15-17 Quay Road, YO15 2AA
Chester-Le-Street - 137 Front Street, Chester-le-Street, DH3 3AA
Crossgates - 9 Austhorpe Road, Crossgates, Leeds, LS15 8QS
Eccles - 63 Church Street, Manchester, M30 0NS
Furness House - 5-7 Dalton Road, LA14 1LE
Grimsby - 67-71 Victoria Street, DN31 1AA
Hyde - 30-32 Market Place, SK14 2QU
Kendal - 75 Stricklandgate, LA9 4AA
Manchester - 26 Spring Gardens, M2 1BB
Morecambe - 2-6 Victoria Street, LA4 4AA
Morley - 129A Queens Street, Leeds, LS27 8TB
Poulton Le Fylde - Teanlowe Centre, FY6 7BB
Prestwich - 2 Kingswood Road, Manchester, M25 3NS
Rotherham - 3-5 Bridgegate, S60 1PJ
Salford City - 112 Rossall Way, M6 5DS
Sheffield City - (unclear which branch)
South Shields - 8 King Street, NE33 1HT
St Johns, Newbury, RG14 6LR
Sunderland City - 45-47 Fawcett Street, SR1 1RR
The Markets - 6-16 New York Street, Leeds, LS2 7DZ
Birmingham - 1 Pinfold Street, B2 4AA
Breck Road - 11 The Mall, Liverpool, L5 6SW
Caernarfon - Castle Square, LL55 2ND
Didsbury Village - Albert Hill Street, Manchester, M20 6RJ
Harlesden - 2 Wendover Road, London, NW10 4RU
Kettering - 17 Lower Street, NN16 8AA
Kingsbury - 439-441 Kingsbury Road, London, NW9 9DU
Leigh - 17 Silk Street, WN7 1AA
Leighton Buzzard - 7-9 Church Square, LU7 1AA
Matlock - 14 Bank Road, DE4 3AA
Milton Keynes - Unit N1 802 Midsummer Boulevard, MK9 3QA
Northolt - 46 Mandeville Road, UB5 5AA
Old Swan - 489 Prescot Road, Liverpool, L13 3BU
Oswestry - 17 Willow Street, SY11 1AG
Oxford - 102-104 St Aldates, OX1 1ZZ
Redditch - Threadneedle House, Alcester Street, B98 8AB
Southall - 38 The Broadway, UB1 1PY
St Peters Street - 14 St Peters Street, St Albans, AL1 3AA
Stamford - All Saints Place, Stamford, PE9 2EY
Stockport - 36-40 Great Underbank, SK1 1QF
Wealdstone - 4-12 Headstone Drive, Harrow, HA3 5QL
Barnet - 63-65 High Street, EN5 5UU
Cambridge City - 57-58 St Andrew Street, CB2 3BZ
Canning Town - 22 Barking Road, London, E16 1HF
Cricklewood - 193 Cricklewood Broadway, London, NW2 3HR
Dereham - Quebec Street, Dereham, NR19 2AA
Golders Green - 879 Finchley Road, London, NW11 8RT
Hampstead - 79-81A Hampstead High Street, London, NW3 1QL
Harold Hill - 17 Farnham Road, Romford, RM3 8EJ
Kilburn - 79A Kilburn High Road, London, NW6 6JG
Kingsland - 118-120 Kingsland High Street, London, E8 2NX
Lower Edmonton - 1-7 South Mall, Edmonton Green, London, N9 0TX
Roman Road - 138 Roman Road, Bethnal Green, London, E2 0RX
South Ockendon - 8 Derwent Parade, RM15 5EB
Stamford Hill - (unclear, two possible locations) Bideford - The Quay, EX39 2EX
Dunraven Place - 4-5 Wyndham Street, Bridgend, CF31 1AB
Gloucester - Kings Square, GL1 1AD
Liskeard - The Parade, PL14 6AA
Merthyr Tydfil - 3 John Street, CF47 0AB
Mutley - 38 Mutley Plain, Plymouth, PL4 6LL
Nailsea - Crown Glass Place, Bristol, BS48 1RA
Newquay - 31-33 East Street, TR7 1BU
Paignton - 34 Torquay Road, TQ3 3EX
Port Talbot - 139 Station Road, SA13 1NG
Stroud - 16-17 Russell Street, GL5 3AA
Teignmouth - Den Road, TQ14 8AA
Yate Sodbury - 1 South Parade, Bristol, BS37 4BB
Baker Street - 111 Baker Street, London, W1U 6SG
Bexhill On Sea - Devonshire Square, TN40 1AA
Cosham - 13 High Street, Portsmouth, PO6 3EH
Great Portland Street - 173 Great Portland Street, London, W1W 5PH
High Street (10) - (unclear, multiple locations) Kensington - 208-212 Kensington High Street, London, W8 7RG
Knightsbridge - 6 Raphael Street, London, SW7 1DL
Melville Road - 20 Melville Road, Hove, BN3 1UB
Paddington Quay - 4 Praed Street, London, W2 1JX
Portsmouth - Slindon Street, PO1 1AB
Raynes Park - 1a Amity Grove, London, SW20 0LL
Romsey - 15-25 Church Street, SO51 8WA
Westbourne - 10-12 Seamoor Road, Bournemouth, BH4 9AW
Windsor - 38-39 Peascod Street, SL4 1AA
Worlds End - 351-353 Kings Road, London, SW3 5EX
Aldwych - 95 Aldwych, London, WC2B 4JN
Brixton - 242 Ferndale Road, London, SW9 8FR
Broadway - 1 Broadway, London, SW1H 0AX
City of London - 12 Eastcheap, London, EC3M 1AJ
East Dulwich - 74-76 Lordship Lane, London, SE22 8HH
Eccleston Street - 6 Eccleston St, London SW1W 9LS
High Holborn - 181 High Holborn, London, WC1V 7RL
Houndsditch - 11 White Kennet Street, London, E1 7BS
Islington - 160-161 Upper Street, London, N1 1US
Kennington Park - 410 Kennington Road, London, SE11 4QA
London Bridge - 19A Borough High Street, London, SE1 9SF
Lupus Street - 121-125 Lupus Street, London, SW1V 3EW
Mount Pleasant - Rosebery Avenue, London, EC1R 4SQ
Vauxhall Bridge Road - 167 Vauxhall Bridge Road, London, SW1V 2ST
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments