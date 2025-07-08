Government ‘sympathetic’ to Post Office inquiry’s 19 recommendations – minister

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A minister has said he is “sympathetic” to Sir Wyn Williams’s 19 recommendations made in the first volume of the Post Office inquiry’s final report.

The Government will respond “properly” to Sir Wyn’s recommendations by the inquiry’s October 10 deadline, Gareth Thomas pledged at the despatch box.

“I cannot assuage the anger of the victims, nor will the anger I feel on their behalf ever be assuaged,” business minister Mr Thomas told the Commons.

“But we are determined to do more on redress and beyond, and to do it quickly, to give more of the victims of this appalling scandal, at least, a measure of the peace they so rightly deserve.”

Post Office Horizon IT Inquiry chairman Sir Wyn published the first volume of his final report on Tuesday.

He found a “number of senior people” at the Post Office were aware the Legacy Horizon system was capable of error up until it was changed in 2010, with several employees also aware the updated system, Horizon Online, also had bugs and defects.

Among his 19 recommendations in the report was that the Government and Post Office should make a public announcement about what they mean by “full and fair redress”.

Mr Thomas told MPs: “Blameless people were impoverished, bankrupted, stressed beyond belief, lost their jobs, their marriages, their reputations, their mental health, in some cases lost their lives.”

He added: “To be clear, I am very sympathetic to Sir Wyn’s 19 recommendations today.

“Clearly, a number of them require careful consideration.”

Mr Thomas said the Government already accepts a recommendation that the “best offer principle” should apply where claimants can receive money through the High Court Group Litigation Order (GLO) scheme.

Claimants “should be able to bank the best offer they get”, Mr Thomas said, including if they disagree with their award and lodge an appeal with an independent panel.

“We will provide redress for family members of postmasters who suffered because of the scandal,” the minister continued.

He said: “Sir Wyn rightly recognises that designing a suitable compensation scheme for family members raises some very difficult issues.

“Nonetheless, we want to look after those family members who suffered most, meeting Sir Wyn’s recommendation that we should give, and I quote, ‘redress to close family members of the most adversely affected by Horizon’.”

Mr Thomas later said: “Sir Wyn argues that there should be a standing public body to deliver redress in any further scandal. I have a considerable amount of sympathy with that argument, but clearly we shall need to analyse the options fully before we commit to it.

“We will reflect on how to address those twin challenges, and will bring our conclusions back to the House.”

Ian Byrne pressed the Government on Labour’s manifesto pledge to bring forward a Hillsborough law, named after the 1989 stadium crush in Sheffield, which would place a legal duty of candour on public servants and authorities and provide legal aid for victims of disasters or state-related deaths.

The Labour MP for Liverpool West Derby said: “The publication of the report confirms the scale – the heartbreaking scale – of the human impact of this shocking miscarriage of justice.”

He warned that the Post Office scandal “follows a familiar pattern, where institutions deceive and distort because they put their reputations before truth and justice”.

Mr Byrne, who has proposed his own Hillsborough law, having tabled the Public Authority (Accountability) Bill, asked: “Does the minister agree that this report again shows why the Government must honour its pledge and promise to enact the Hillsborough law in full, and end this culture of cover-ups which does so much damage to the innocent victims’ families and this country’s reputation?”

Mr Thomas replied: “We need to see in full who was responsible for this disaster and why.

“Sir Wyn Williams’s work in this regard is critical. We are awaiting his final report which will look at what happened and why it happened, and who was responsible, and that transparency will be hugely important in terms of helping the Post Office to learn the lessons from this appalling scandal, but for also the country as a whole to learn the lessons from the scandal.

“And if there are measures that we need to bring forward to make sure the Post Office is never in a position like this again, then we will certainly look to bring those forwards.”

Conservative former minister Sir Andrew Mitchell said “many” of his colleagues had raised Horizon redress “for years” and added: “It took the ITV drama of January 1 2024 (Mr Bates vs The Post Office) for the earth to move, which rather begs the question, what is the point of Parliament and its elected representatives?”

He also asked: “Isn’t it about time that the institutions of the state got out the handcuffs and held the tax-funded villains who perpetrated this monstrous injustice to full and total account?”

Mr Thomas said: “Sir Wyn’s further report will lay bare who is responsible, that and the work of the police.

“Their work is ongoing. There are 100 police officers working on this case. They are in touch with subpostmaster representatives and they have identified a series of people who are of interest to their inquiry.”