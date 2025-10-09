Post Office scandal victims set to get free legal advice for appeals

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Victims of the Post Office scandal will now receive funded legal advice to pursue appeals, the government has announced.

This move comes as ministers accept nearly all recommendations from the ongoing public inquiry into the Horizon scandal, including significant reforms to the redress scheme.

A key improvement is the introduction of a new appeals process for those who previously accepted a fixed sum offer under the Horizon Shortfall Scheme (HSS).

Postmasters will require permission from an independent body to launch an appeal, with their legal costs covered.

These changes follow the initial findings of the public inquiry, led by Sir Wyn Williams.

The inquiry revealed that approximately 1,000 individuals were wrongly prosecuted and convicted between 1999 and 2015 due to faulty Fujitsu software, with many suffering severe mental distress.

The long fight for justice gained significant momentum after the ITV drama Mr Bates Vs The Post Office brought the scandal to widespread public attention.

Business Secretary Peter Kyle said: “We must never lose sight of the wronged postmasters affected by the Horizon Scandal, which the Inquiry has highlighted so well.

“There is clearly more to do to bring justice to those affected. The recommendations we are accepting today will be a crucial step towards this.”

Post Office minister Blair McDougall said: “The Horizon Inquiry has provided a vital platform for postmasters to share their experiences of a horrendous injustice.

“The inquiry’s recommendations are a key milestone in correcting past wrongs. By accepting them today, we are setting out a path forward towards concluding this horrific scandal.”

The Government also announced that Sir Gary Hickinbottom has been appointed as the senior lawyer to oversee the HSS, which will now close on 31 January, 2026, rather than 27 November, 2025.

A “clear definition” of what constitutes “full and fair redress” will also be published to provide greater clarity for claimants and their representatives.

open image in gallery Former subpostmaster and lead campaigner Sir Alan Bates led the campaign to help Postmasters affected by faulty Fujitsu software ( Stefan Rousseau/PA )

Work has also commenced on a restorative justice project for postmasters and their families in partnership with Post Office and Fujitsu.

Subject to further review, the Government will also look at establishing an independent body that could oversee and manage the redress for any future scandals.

Earlier this year, the Government announced it would move forward with redress for close family members of postmasters who were victims of the scandal.

Sir Wyn’s recommendation to close a HSS dispute resolution process was not accepted, with victims able to decide whether they would like to remain in the scheme or proceed to appeal.

Chairman of the Advisory Board Committee, Chris Hodges said: “The advisory board was consulted in advance about the Government’s response. We agree that it is the right way forward.”

Post Office chairman Nigel Railton said it has been working closely with the Department for Business and Trade to respond to the recommendations made by Sir Wyn.

He said: “I am pleased that we have made progress, with over £1.2 billion now paid to 9,100 people across all schemes. But there is still more work to do.”

Mr Railton added the January deadline for new applications is later than the one proposed by Sir Wyn to give potential applicants more time to submit their applications after the Christmas peak period, which can be particularly busy for current postmasters.