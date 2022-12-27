Jump to content

Pensioner who survived cancer three times wins Postcode Lottery

Bill Puffett’s wife Linda retired from her role as a senior care worker hours after being informed of the win

Andy Gregory
Tuesday 27 December 2022 16:18
<p>Bill Puffett and his wife Linda have won £60,000</p>

Bill Puffett and his wife Linda have won £60,000

(People's Postcode Lottery)

A great-grandfather who has survived cancer three times has won £60,000 in the People’s Postcode Lottery.

Bill Puffett, 80, was announced as the winner on Christmas Eve and said that he “nearly fainted” after he was presented with the cheque on his doorstep.

Mr Puffett said his wife Linda retired from her job as a senior care worker the night after they were informed of the news.

“She’s been working 12-hour days, four days a week and the other night, before we won, I was thinking why can’t something happen that would mean Linda could retire,” Mr Puffett was reported as saying by ITV News.

The couple plans to spend their winnings on house renovations and treating their family, according to the broadcaster.

Mr Puffett, from Bishopstone in East Sussex, has been diagnosed with cancer on three separate occasions.

Several years after undergoing treatment to have a large chunk of skin removed from his shoulder, having been diagnosed with melanoma, Mr Puffet was told he had prostate cancer after his wife took him to A&E because he was passing blood.

“Lucky enough, my doctor caught it early enough and I received intense radiotherapy every day of the week until the cancer had gone,” said the octogenarian.

Two years after beating prostate cancer, doctors discovered that Mr Puffett had bowel cancer, at the outset of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020. While the operation to treat the cancer was successful, it left him in unbearable pain for weeks.

“Thankfully, I’ve had the all clear now – touch wood – but I can’t say it’s not going to come back because it’s always a possibility,” he said.

Mr Puffett described winning the lottery as “the icing on the cake” after everything he has been through with his health.

“I’ve had three lots of cancer and I thought I was very lucky after they said I was cancer-free for the third time but to now win £60,000, I nearly fainted,” he said.

“I was shaking, and it wasn’t due to the cold, the feeling was indescribable. To have that much money in your hand, it just doesn’t feel real.”

Mr Puffett said he would be celebrating with his family at a local pub where the “Sunday roast is second to none, adding: “And I’ve got all the family together for a Christmas meal.”

After delivering the prize, Mr Johnson said: “I had such a great time surprising Bill with such an amazing amount of money. His reaction was lovely, and he definitely wasn’t expecting it.

“Congratulations to both our winners in Bishopstone. I hope they have a fantastic time treating themselves, and their loved ones, with the cash.”

The other winner on Mr Puffett’s street, who received £30,000, has chosen to remain anonymous.

