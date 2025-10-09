Huge fire at London Poundland shuts high street while 100 firefighters tackle blaze

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Around 100 firefighters have been called to a major fire in south-east London.

The massive blaze engulfed a Poundland shop on Penge High Street. The London Fire Brigade was first called at 4.30am on Thursday, arriving to find a two-storey terrace building in flames.

A large part of the ground floor, where Poundland is located, was pictured on fire.

Footage showed several firefighters using an aerial platform to douse the fire from above.

Several neighbours and nearby businesses were evacuated as thick black smoke billowed into the air. Local residents were urged to keep doors and windows closed due to heavy smoke.

Penge High Street is closed due to the number of fire engines in the area, and drivers are being advised to avoid the area.

A statement from London Fire Brigade read: “Fifteen fire engines and around 100 firefighters have been called to a fire on High Street in Penge.

“Firefighters are tackling a fire in a two-storey terraced shop where a large part of the ground floor is alight.

“Crews are using a 32-metre turntable ladder as a water tower to help extinguish the fire from above, and the Brigade's drone team is providing the Incident Commander with a greater situational awareness of the fire.

“Neighbouring properties have been evacuated as a precaution and residents in the area are advised to keep their windows and doors shut due to the smoke.

“There is significant traffic disruption due to the number of appliances and the High Street is closed. People are advised to avoid the area.

“The Brigade's Control Office was called at 4.30am and mobilised fire crews from Beckenham, Forest Hill, Woodside, West Norwood and other surrounding fire stations to the scene.

“The cause of the fire is not known at this stage.”