Power cut hits parts of London as internet and traffic lights go down
A major power cut has left thousands without traffic lights, internet and water across London.
UK Power Networks has said there is a power cut affecting the E1, E1W and E14 areas of the capital.
More than 5,000 people have been impacted in 42 postcode areas.
UK Power Networks said the outage was down to a “fault on a high voltage underground electricity cable”. It expects power to return before 3pm.
The energy distribution network, which owns and maintains electricity cables and lines across London, the South East and East of England, wrote on Twitter: “We’re aware of a power cut affecting the #E1, #E1W and #E14 areas of #London.
“Our engineers are working to get the power on as soon as possible.”
More follows
