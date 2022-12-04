Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

The health of pregnant asylum seekers living in a Home Office hotel is at risk because of struggles to access medical services, campaigners and local midwives have warned.

Frontline workers supporting mothers-to-be and women with newborns living at the Novotel Hotel in Stevenage said some were forced to walk for miles in their slippers and without coats days before their babies were due to get basic supplies.

They claim there have been cases of highly infectious scabies and diphtheria at the hotel and there are concerns that the women have limited access to the right foods to support their pregnancy.

Ros Bragg, director of Maternity Action, a leading national maternity rights charity, said the poor conditions the women faced in Stevenage were mirrored in hotels across the country.

A local midwife, who did not want to be named but who has visited the hotel, said the new mothers there were “distressed” and many have health issues due to having received little or no medical care during their pregnancies.

“They are the most vulnerable women I’ve seen in my career,” she said. “Some colleagues have come away from the hotel in tears.”

“The women I’ve seen are from Albania, Georgia, Ukraine and Afghanistan and Pakistan. They have come from very traumatic experiences and now they are being re-traumatised.”

She said one pregnant woman they are supporting had escaped domestic abuse in her home country as her ex’s family threatened to kill her, while another is fleeing threatened violence in a case of honour-based abuse.

“One woman’s children and her partner have been sent to Croydon but she got sent here. None of these women speaks English. It is really upsetting. It is like they have given them freedom but they are not really free. They are in prison because they are isolated and have a lack of choices.”

The midwife and her team first began receiving visits from the 17 pregnant women at the hotel to Lister Hospital around 5 October. Many have not had access to routine tests, meaning diagnoses of diabetes and pre-eclampsia may have been missed, as well as checks on their babies.

She added: “The women could have HIV, hepatitis or syphilis as they haven’t been tested. Also, we have not scanned the babies. We have not looked for any cardiac abnormalities.

“It feels very unfair and very dangerous they have had no healthcare during their pregnancies. The pregnant women are crying. They are depressed.

“They are isolated and frightened. The women are not prepared at all for having a baby. They need a lot more support. They don’t have anything at all.”

Many have not been eating sufficient food because they only have access to three small ready meals a day at the hotel, the midwife said. The women are also reliant on charities to provide basics such as nappies, clothes and car seats.

The number of pregnant women placed at the hotel had also put a strain on health services, the midwife said.

“It increases an already stretched workload. We were not expecting these women so it was a massive shock. We are unprepared for it. It is chaotic," she said.

Daniel Barnes, lead pastor of Stevenage Vineyard Church, told The Independent the church has been supporting several families at the hotel through its charity Babyshed, which provides new clothing and baby equipment for struggling and vulnerable people.

He said: “In the beginning we had a number of new and pregnant mothers come to us looking for basic baby clothing for themselves and their soon-to-be newborn, in a few cases walking several miles to us without coats or socks and just slippers only several days before their due date.”

Pastor Barnes noted it was initially just health and wider statutory services who had access to the hotel, while local services had to wait around six weeks to deliver support.

“We’ve been able to respond by providing babies and children’s clothing, and equipment, but the general need in the community for practical items like mid-sized nappies, wipes as well as financial donations will always be there,” he added.

Ms Bragg, of Maternity Action, told The Independent said the picture was similar at other Home Office hotels and midwives across the country were raising similar concerns.

She said: “Midwives are contacting us worried women are being given poor diets. They are not being given fresh fruit or vegetables and no snacks to help with hunger pain or to deal with morning sickness.

“The women can’t cook for themselves. They don’t have enough money to buy food from the local supermarket. They are wholly dependent on what hotels provide. Midwives are concerned about the impact this is having on the health of women and their babies.”

The campaigner explained the women receive just £8 per week to cover any extra needs but warned this was insufficient.

Ms Bragg added: “The Home Office claims any extra needs which pregnant women and new mothers have will be met by their accommodation provider - in this instance the hotel - but this is just not happening.

“In theory, baby equipment - buggies, milk bottles, cribs - is provided by the accommodation provider, but we are consistently hearing women are left without this support.”

It is like they have given them freedom but they are not really free. They are in prison because they are isolated and have a lack of choices. Midwife

Some of the hotels that women have been placed in are “very poorly” located so women are unable to travel by public transport to health services, she said.

“In theory, women should be reimbursed for travel to healthcare appointments. But in reality, problems with Home Office paperwork mean many women can’t access this support and struggle to attend their appointments."

Ms Bragg said the rules around which migrant women are entitled to free maternity care was “confusing” and the charity hears of “ludicrous amounts of women who have been wrongly charged” via its advice service.

She said that could deter some women from seeking healthcare because they are fearful they will incur large debts for seeing their midwife.

“Women with asylum claims are entitled to care free of charge but there are many migrant women who are obliged to pay. There is widespread confusion about who is and isn’t entitled to free care so consequently many women avoid healthcare services.”

She said the charity has not seen government guidance outlining the support pregnant women staying in hotel accommodation should receive and argued ministers should be providing guidance to hotels on food and other support for mothers-to-be and new mothers.

The Home Office did not respond to The Independent’s requests for comment.