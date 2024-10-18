Pregnant woman and unborn baby killed in crash with unmarked police car

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



A heavily pregnant woman and her unborn baby have died after a crash with an unmarked police car in London.

The 38-year-old woman and her unborn child died as a result of their injuries following the collision in the south-east of the capital on Thursday evening.

The incident happened on the A20, near the junction with Kidbrooke Park Road, Eltham, at around 6.15pm, according to the Metropolitan Police.

It is unclear whether the police car was responding to an emergency at the time, and the force said this question will form part of an investigation that has been launched.

London Ambulance Service, London Fire Brigade and London’s Air Ambulance all attended the scene.

Two officers who were in the unmarked car were also taken to hospital following the collision. They have since been discharged.

The next of kin of the woman and baby have been informed.

The road at the scene remains closed on Friday.

The Met said the policing watchdog, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), is investigating the incident.

Detective Chief Superintendent Trevor Lawry, in charge of policing in Greenwich, said: “My heart goes out to the woman’s family and friends who have lost their loved ones in these tragic circumstances.

“An investigation into the circumstances of this collision is under way by the Independent Office for Police Conduct and we will assist with their inquiries in any way we can.

“A road closure will remain at the scene today and I am grateful for the patience of the local motorists, who will need to use alternative routes.”

The Independent has contacted the IOPC for comment.