Around half of women believe that taking maternity leave has hurt their careers, with many pregnant women facing microaggressions at work during their pregnancy, according to a study.

Research by Dr Yehia Nawar, of London South Bank University, found that about 50 per cent of respondents said taking maternity leave had a negative impact on their careers, while a third said it had not.

The findings, which have been shared at the British Academy of Management online annual conference, came from an online survey of 104 women, which included senior managers.